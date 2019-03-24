Sapna Chaudhary denies joining Congress

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday dismissed the report that she has joined the Congress and said her photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was an old one.

“I meet people of all parties and I am an artist. I am not joining politics. When I will join politics, I will come out in the open,” Sapna said.

She further added that she won’t campaign for any political party in the ensuing general polls.

Earlier in the day, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, sharing Sapna’s photograph with the AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandi has twitted: “We welcome Sapna Chaudhary in the Congress family.”

However, hours after Babbar shared the photograph on the social site, Sapna issued a firm denial on the reports of her joining the party.