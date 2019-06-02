Sans doctors, SCB’s trauma care unit struggles

Cuttack: With four of the eight contractual doctors posted last year left their posts after clearing the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) examination held this year, the medical services in the trauma care centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital here is badly hit.

For the time being, physicians and medical authorities of different departments are managing the picture. They are attending the patients and supervising any emergency cases of the trauma care centre.

The available doctors are doing their best to provide health facilities to the patients. Yet, the service is found wanting. Patients have alleged that they are not getting the service when they are needed most.

When asked as to when the problem would be solved, SCBMCH superintendent Prof (Dr) CBK Mohanty said, “The authorities will soon fill up the vacant posts.”

It is worth mentioning, the facility, basically meant for critically injured patients, was inaugurated in the year 2011. It comprises 44 general beds and 14 ICU beds. For the first five years, the centre was monitored by the Central Government and later taken over by the State Government.