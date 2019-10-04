Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi to be appointed Orissa HC Judge

By pragativadinewsservice
Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium today recommended the name of advocate Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi for appointment as a judge of the Orissa High Court.

In May this year, the Chief Justice of Orissa HC had recommended the names of eight lawyers, including Panigrahi, to the collegium in this regard.

“The Collegium resolves to recommend that Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi, Advocate, be appointed as Judge of the Orissa High Court,” an official statement read.

The collegium has deferred the elevation of advocate Savitri Ratho for the time being while it has also remitted the names of six other advocates to Orissa High Court.

The SC Collegium has also recommended the name of Bibhu Prasad Routray, Judicial Officer, to be appointed as a Judge of Orissa High Court.

pragativadinewsservice
