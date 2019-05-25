Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Malaal’ to release on July 6

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal
Mumbai: Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan, are all set to debut in Bollywood with Mangesh Hadawle’s Malaal.

Introduced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sharmin Segal and Meezaan’s upcoming film Malaal will now release on July 6.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster from the film along with a release date.

Meezaan and Sharmin, who spent over 2 years prepping for the film have also found massive support with the biggest stars, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas who encouraged fans to shower them with love.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawle and introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar.

