Sanjay Behera elected OCA Secretary

Cuttack: Former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Ashirbad Behera’s son Sanjay Behera has been elected as the new secretary of the State’s Cricket Association today.

Behera secured victory against opponent Naba Pattnaik by getting as many as 45 votes out of 73 OCA members.

While Mehtab Khan has been elected as Joint Secretary by securing 40 votes, Vikash Pradhan elected as the Treasurer of OCA.

Notably, the voting for a total of six posts of OCA including President, Vice-president, Secretary, Joint-secretary, Treasurer and Councilor for the Apex Council was held today morning

The formal announcement for the post of President and Vice President was awaited, till the last report came in.

