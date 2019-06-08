Sand mafia using “Magic Pen” to deceive police, dist admin

Jharsuguda: Sand mafia have come up with a new trick to deceive the police and district administration officials and are swindling a huge amount of money which would have gone to the state exchequer.

Heard about the trick of Magic Pen used by cheque fraudster to issue or withdraw huge amount of money without being noticed or caught? This, Magic Pen is now the modus operandi of sand mafia in smuggling.

The matter came to the fore after Jharsuguda Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shiba Topno rounded up two persons after catching them red-handed while smuggling sand illegally in a truck.

According to reports, the district administration officials were checking vehicles near Jharsuguda Mechanical School along the NH-49 when they intercepted a sand-laden truck (OD 15H 5977) at 10:45 PM today.

When asked to produce documents of vehicle and permit of sand transportation for verification, the owner of the truck, Ram Ratan Shanghai, and driver, Sudam Lugun, showed a transit pass to the officials, which was issued from Abankela sand block in Sundergarh district on June 8.

However, during verification, the officials grew suspicious and found that Magic Pen has been used to fill up the transit pass. When the officials warmed up the below portion of the transit pass, the letters gradually started disappearing.

On being interrogated, the duo confessed that they have been smuggling sand by using Magic Pen in a single transit pass and supplying thousands of illegal sand consignments from Sundergarh and Jharsuguda sand blocks.

This clearly points out that the sand mafia has been looting money from the state government right under the eye of the police and the district administration. Apart from a huge loss to the state exchequer, unabated lifting of sand has also an adverse effect on environmental ecology.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Topno, Jharsuguda Police have registered a case under Sections 467, 468, 471, 420 and 34 of the IPC and launched a probe into the case.