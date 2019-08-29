Sand artist Sudarsan pays tribute to Hockey legend Dhyan Chand

Puri: On the occasion of National Sports Day today, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tributes to the Hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.

The artist took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of a sand mural carved with the image of the Hockey player along with a hockey stadium in the backdrop.

Through his tweet, Pattnaik also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant the Hockey legend the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award, India’s highest civilian honour.

Tributes to the Hockey Legend , #MajorDhyanChand Ji on his birth anniversary observed as #NationalSportsDay . My humble appeal to Hon’ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for giving #BharatRatnaForDhyanChand. pic.twitter.com/nh6vzfmvv2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 29, 2019



Dhyan Chand was the one man responsible for Indian hockey’s golden age. He won Olympic gold medals for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936, scoring over 400 goals during his international career.