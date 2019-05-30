Sand artist Manas Sahu extends best wishes to PM Modi

Puri: Noted sand artist Manas Sahu created a sculpture conveying his best wishes to Narendra Modi who will take oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the second successive term.

The artist through his mural created an image of Narendra Modi with the parliament in the background and inscribed “All the Best” on the sculpture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony will be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council.

Around 8,000 guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi at the forecourt which is generally used for ceremonial reception to visiting heads of state and heads of government.