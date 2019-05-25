Sand artist Manas Sahoo congratulates PM Modi for his victory

Bhubaneswar: Renowned sand artist Manas Sahoo through his sand art on Puri sea beach has congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his massive victory in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.
Manas also shared the glimpse of the sand art on his Twitter handle today.
<>
My sand art dedicate to Sri Narendra modi of his landslide victory in #LokSabhaElections2019 #BJP4India #PMModi #PMNarendraModi #PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/gXoelmNENU
— Manas sahoo (@SandArtistManas) May 25, 2019
</>
Earlier, many renowned persons around the world have congratulated PM Modi for his victory.