Sanction 5 lakh PMAY (G) Special houses: Naveen to PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Centre to initially sanction 5 lakh PMAY (G) Special houses to rehabilitate the victims of Cyclone FANI.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik thanked the Union Government for the support rendered to Odisha to effectively manage the Extremely Severe Cyclone “FANI” and its aftermath.

Naveen said: “According to preliminary estimation, about 5 lakh houses have been completely or substantially damaged across 14 districts with the major loss occurring in Puri district due to Cyclone FANI”.

The Odisha CM cited that the Prime Minister had also personally witnessed the damage in the cyclone-affected areas during his visit to the State on May 6. He was also apprised about the extent of damage and the dire need for building disaster resilient housing along the coastal belt of Odisha vulnerable to cyclonic storms.

Urging to sanction 5 lakh PMAY (G) Special houses initially for Odisha, Patnaik reiterated to waive the Permanent Wait List (PWL) criterion for this particular allocation and also consider a Centre-State fund sharing pattern of 90:10 as a special case.

He also apprised the PM that the State Government is undertaking a detailed house damage assessment which would be completed shortly. The exact number of houses damaged completely or substantially will be arrived at after the survey.

“The rainy season is fast approaching and the monsoon Is likely to reach Odisha around 10 of June. Therefore, keeping in view the urgency to provide pucca houses to the affected people, we are going ahead with issuing of work orders from June 1, 2019, in anticipation of the approval of our proposal by Government of India,” the Odisha CM concluded.