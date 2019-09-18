Samsung launches Galaxy M30s & Galaxy M10s in India

Bhubaneswar: Two new smartphones of Samsung M-series namely, the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s have been launched in India today.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s packs some noteworthy upgrades that include a massive 6,000mAh battery and 48MP triple camera setup. The Galaxy M10s also touts a dual-camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a bigger 4,000mAh battery compared to its predecessor.

According to reports, the Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon India and Samsung’s e-store from September 29. The M30s price starts at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The M30s will be available in three gradient colours – Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White.

The Galaxy M10s is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage configuration. No other variant for the M10s has been announced as of now. The M10s will be available in Stone Blue and Piano Black colours. These are special launch prices, suggesting the company may increase the price of the M30s and M10s later on, an official of Samsung said.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M30S SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is the successor to the Galaxy M30. It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with Infinity-U display design and the device also has Widevine L1 certification for playing HD content from online media streaming platforms. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor that is touted to deliver max clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. The phone’s USP is its large 6000mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback. It comes with a Type C port and a 15W fast charger.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M10S SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy M10s is a budget handset that sports a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with an Infinity-V display design. It is powered by the Exynos 7884B processor and comes in one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset features a 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup and sports an 8MP sensor on the front. Backed by a 4000mAh battery, the device also supports 15W fast charging. The handset will come with 15W fast charger and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Reportedly, the two devices will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, which will commence for everyone on September 29.