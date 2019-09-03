Samsung Galaxy M30s To Be Available From Third Week Of Sept

Bhubaneswar: Samsung is all set to launch its enhanced version of Galaxy M series phone in India. Gadgets lovers are waiting since long following numerous leaks for the past few weeks about the launch of Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Today, the launch date was revealed on Amazon India alongside an image of the Galaxy M30s. Samsung Galaxy M30s launch date in India set for September 18. Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon India following its launch.

Probably, Galaxy M30s will be the first Samsung smartphone to house a 6,000mAh battery capacity. In addition to that, the Galaxy M30s will bring a new processor and a 48MP triple camera setup, among other things.

The Galaxy M30s will sport a Super AMOLED display as well and an infinity-U display with a FHD+ resolution. The price of the Smartphone is expected to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

