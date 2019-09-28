Samsung Galaxy A70s now available in India market

Bengaluru: The South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung launched the Galaxy A70s in India and the sale of this model will be starting from today.

Samsung Galaxy A70s carries a price tag of Rs. 28,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. Its 8GB + 128GB model has been priced at Rs. 30,999. Both storage options variants will be available via major e-retailers, Samsung online store, major brick-and-mortar stores, and Samsung Opera House today. It comes in three colour options of black, red and white.

This smartphone comes packed with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Display. Samsung claims that the Super AMOLED panel of the smartphone allows streaming of vivid and crisp videos. The Galaxy A70s also comes with Dolby Atmos that provide a 360-degree surround sound experience.

Jio subscribers who buy Samsung Galaxy A70s will be eligible for double data on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharges (maximum 12 recharges). Similarly, Airtel subscribers will be able to get double data on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 recharges, again for maximum 12 recharges. Vodafone and Idea subscribers won’t get double data but will receive a cashback of Rs. 75 on Rs. 255 recharges done via MyVodafone or MyIdea apps, for a maximum of 50 recharges.

Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB. Galaxy A70s is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also comes with AI-based ‘Game Booster’ for an enhanced gaming experience.