Samsung Galaxy A20s Launched In India At Rs 11,999

Bhubaneswar: The new Samsung Galaxy A-series phone Galaxy A20s has been launched in India.

As per reports, the phone comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology and supports 15W fast charging in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. Samsung has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A20s that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 163.3×77.5×8.0mm and weigh 183 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 13,999.

Moreover, the phone is available for sale on the Samsung India eShop, Samsung Opera House, and leading e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.