Sambalpur: Body of missing minor girl recovered after 3 days

Sambalpur: The body a minor girl who had gone missing while taking bath in Mahanadi river near Badabazar in the district three days ago was found today.

The deceased has been identified as Pinki Biswakarma. The personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) recovered her body near near Chaanrapur in Sambalpur.

Pinki was among the six minor girls who were swept away by the strong currents in river. While five of them were rescued immediately, Pinki went missing. A search operation was underway since then to trace her.

Reportedly, the body has been handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, sources said.

 

