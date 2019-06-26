Samant Goel next RAW chief, Arvind Kumar to head IB

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday appointed new chiefs of two intelligence units of the country, according to official reports.

According to reports, Samant Goel will take over as chief of the Research and Analysis Wing(RAW). He will replace Anil Dhamsana.

Arvind Kumar, the number two at the Kashmir desk of the Intelligence Bureau, will replace Rajiv Jain at the top post.

According to a senior officer in the Prime Minister’s Office, the Home Minister has signed the file and it has gone to PMO. Both officials will take charge on June 30, according to reports.

Both Goel and Kumar are IPS officers from the 1984 batch.

Official sources said Goel has handled militancy in Punjab effectively when it was at its peak in the 1990s. He has also served in Dubai and London. A senior officer in the home ministry said Goel was posted as in-charge consular in Dubai and also as in London.

Arvind Kumar, an officer from the Assam Meghalaya cadre, headed the agency in Bihar. Before that, he looked after its administration and inquiry branches.