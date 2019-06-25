Samaleswari Express fire mishap: Hirakhand Express diverted, 3 trains partially cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The Railways on Tuesday diverted Hirakhand Express and partially cancelled three trains following the fire mishap in Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express.

The engine of 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express caught fire after it hit a Tower Car near Rayagada today. Two railway staff were charred to death in the mishap.

In view of the mishap, the railways has diverted Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express.

“18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagdalpur on 25th June will run on diverted route via Koraput-Kottavalasa-Vizianagaram route bypassing Koraput-Rayagada-Vizianagaram Section,” the railways said in a statement.

Besides, three trains have been partially cancelled following the mishap.

Partially cancelled trains