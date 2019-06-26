Samaleshwari Express mishap: Train services resume on Koraput-Rayagada route

Rayagada: Train services on Koraput-Rayagada route have been restored which was disrupted following fire mishap in 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleshwari Express yesterday.

After hours of hard work by railway staff, the tracks have been cleared enabling smooth movement of trains. The Hirakhand Express and Rayagada-Jagadalpur Express passed through the routes today.

Yesterday, the engine of 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleshwari Express caught fire after it hit a Tower Car near Rayagada. Three railway staff were charred to death in the mishap.

The deceased were identified as Suresh, Technician, Maintenance of Tower Car, Sagar, Senior Section Engineer (Electrical), Rayagada, and Gouri Naidu, Technician (Electrical), Rayagada.

According to reports, the train rammed into a tower car engaged in repair work between Singapur Road and Keutguda, following which the front guard-cum-luggage van and one general second class coach derailed.

The station masters at Keutaguda and Singapur Road have been suspended following the incident.