Samaleshwari Express catches fire; 3 passengers hurt

Rayagada: Three passengers were reportedly injured after the engine of Samaleshwari Express caught fire following a collision with another engine on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred between Rayagada Singapur Road and Keutagada.

According to sources, the Express train’s engine caught fire after an engine coming from the opposite direction on the track reportedly rammed into it.

Following the collision, some bogies in the backside of the train caught fire. Besides, the engine which hit the train also caught fire.

The visuals released by a local TV channel showed thick smoke emanating from the burning train.

Three passengers were reportedly injured in the mishap and efforts were on to rescue them, sources added.