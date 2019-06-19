Samajwadi Party leader Santosh Punem killed by Naxals

Chhattisgarh: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Santosh Punem, who was abducted by Naxals on Tuesday evening from Bijapur, was found dead at nearby Marimalla hill today.

Santosh Punem was abducted from his construction site in Marimalla village on Tuesday late evening, said DIG (anti-Naxal operations) Suderaj P.

Some local this morning spotted Punem lying in a pool of blood at nearby Marimalla hill and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Punem had contested the recently concluded assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Samajwadi Party’s ticket from Bijapur. He was also state vice president of the party in Bijapur district of Bastar.