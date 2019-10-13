Salman Khurshid retracts statement, says Rahul Gandhi should be Cong chief again

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said Rahul Gandhi should again don the mantle as Congress president for the good of the party.

He seemed to have retracted his comments when few days ago he had said that Gandhi has ‘walked away’ at the crucial time.

In the long Facebook post, the former Union minister said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should continue to inspire him.

Khurshid, recently, had faced flak from his party colleagues by saying that Rahul “walked away” after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections defeat.