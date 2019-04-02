Salman Khan shares new picture from Dabangg 3

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently busy with the shoot of his cop drama, Dabangg 3, shared a new photo of himself from the sets of the movie.

The actor took to his Twitter and shared the photo following a caption: “Shooting for #dabangg3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada.”

In the picture, the super start walks on the ghat.

Dabangg 3 will feature Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead and is being co-produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan. Dabangg 3, which is the third installment of the super-hit Dabangg franchise, is being directed by Prabhu Deva.