Salman Khan has not gifted flat to Ranu Mandal, says Ranaghat club member

Bhubaneswar: Singing sensation Ranu Mandal continued to be in headlines after a video of her singing one of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs at Ranaghat railway station went viral in social media. Well, recently fresh reports claimed that Bollywood bhaijaan Salman Khan has been impressed by her voice and has gifted a flat to Ranu worth Rs 55 lakh.

Vicky Biswas, a member of Ranaghat’s Amra Shobai Shoitan club, refuted the report in an interview with a news agency and termed it as ‘fake news.’

He said, “Two members of our club had shot the video of her song at Ranaghat station which became viral on social media. Since then, we have been looking after Ranu di. We haven’t heard anything about Salman Khan gifting a flat worth Rs. 55 lakh to Ranu di. It’s fake news that is being spread on social media.”

Biswas further stated that a lot of fake news related to Ranu Mandal is doing rounds on social media, such as she has purchased a car worth Rs 15 lakh, or she has been called for Bigg Boss or Himesh Reshammiya has paid her Rs 50 lakh to record her song.

“Himesh ji has done a lot for her and has also sponsored her trips to Mumbai, but the rest of these reports are fake,” said Biswas.