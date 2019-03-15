Salipur MLA Prakash Behera likely to quit Congress

Bhubaneswar: The repeated visits of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Odisha seem to yield no results as another leader in the state is likely to quit the party soon.

According to media reports, Congress leader and Salipur MLA Prakash Behera may resign from the party and join the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.

Behera has reportedly held a discussion with his supporters and sought their opinions. He may take a decision in this regard very soon.

Earlier, there were speculations that Behera might join the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The speculation about the Salepur MLA joining the BJD has been rife since 2016 when he shared the dais with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other BJD leaders at a meeting in Salipur where he praised the CM.

However, the party leader and Minister Pratap Jena recently made it clear that the party would field Prashant Behera from Salepur.