Salepur MLA Prakash Behera joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: A day after quitting Congress, Salepur MLA Prakash Behera today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 elections.

The former Congress leader joined the saffron party in presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda, party’s Odisha Chief Basant Panda and senior party leader KV Singhdeo in New Delhi.

Prakash Behera resigned from Congress on Saturday citing ‘humiliation’ by the party time and again. He tendered his resignation to the AICC President Rahul Gandhi alleging negligence towards him by party functionaries.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda said, “Prakash Behera’s joining is a tremendous strength not just for Cuttack & Kendrapara but for coastal Odisha. This will help us bring out the change in #Odisha which we have been talking about.”