Sale of plastic eggs resurfaces in Malkangiri

By pragativadinewsservice
plastic eggs
Malkangiri: A day after the health department ordered an inquiry into the alleged selling of plastic eggs in the district, reports of plastic eggs being sold in the market have once again surfaced in district on Saturday.

According to sources, some locals today alleged a shopkeeper located near Malkangiri bus stand of selling of plastic eggs.

Notably, one Digambar Behera of Hi-Tech colony in the town had brought eggs from a market near his house. However, on breaking those eggs, he found them more round compared to other normal eggs and the yolks were elastic in nature.

He later questioned the shopkeeper in this regard.

Taking note of the report, the health department had yesterday ordered an inquiry into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
