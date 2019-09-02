Sal wood-laden truck seized in Nayagarh, smugglers escape

Nayagarh: Forest department personnel seized a sal wood-laden truck from Akurabandha village under Khandapada forest range in Nayagarh district last night.

Acting on a tip-off, Khandapada ranger Shridhar Panda along with other personnel intercepted a suspicious timber-laden truck near Dhaundia village on the Kantilo-Sidhamula road late Sunday night.

Upon checking, several pieces of sal wood logs worths around Rs 2 lakh was seized along with the vehicle used in illegal transportation. However, the timber smugglers managed to give a slip, officials said.

A case has been registered and efforts to nab the persons involved in the illegal trade is on, officials added.