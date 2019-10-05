Sainik School Bhubaneswar Holds Obstacle Competition For Senior Cadets

Bhubaneswar: An obstacle Competition was conducted in Sainik School Bhubaneswar for the senior cadets of Katari house, Arjan house, Maniksahaw house and Cariappa house in which 16 cadets from each house participated. It is one of the physical activities which is expected from every youth who wants to join Indian armed forces as an officer. Through this activity, students develop their mental and physical toughness.

This group activity is conducted every year in Sainik School education to make sure that cadets learn to work together against all ordeals; they enhance their leadership qualities and make them bold against all oddities. There are 16 obstacles such as Tiger jump, 10feet wall Burma Bridge; monkey crawl, commando walk etc. and aspirants are required to complete them within a specific time limit. It is one of the requirements of the Service Selection Board (SSB) to join N.D.A.

In today’s competition, the cadets of Arjan house turned to be winners followed by cadets of Manikshaw house who were the runners up.

This physical-cum-skill training course was conducted under the supervision and training of BHM Ajit Kumar.

Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar, Cdr Pritika Sharma, AO, Wg Cdr Amitabh Ranjan, Vice-Principal, Shri B Pradhan, Senior Master, House Masters, all staff, six hundred cadets witnessed this programme and encouraged to all those aspirants of NDA.