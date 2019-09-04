Sainik School Bhubaneswar hails Odisha Govt’s initiative to revise scholarship scheme for Odia students

Bhubaneswar: The State Government’s initiative has revived one of the main objectives of bringing public School education within the reach of a common man. Group Captain S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar in a media conference organised in school premises expressed his gratitude to State Govt for its decision to revise Scholarship scheme for Odia students studying in Sainik School Bhubaneswar.

He informed that various state governments have been granting scholarships at different income slabs for home state students studying in Sainik Schools in their respective states. However, the Ministry of Defence in the year 2018 has recommended implementing a uniform scholarship scheme wherein the full scholarship has been recommended at par with the tuition fee being charged with income slabs ranging between Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs. Now, parents of Odisha domicile General, SC and ST categories students whose annual income is up to Rs 3 lakhs would get financial assistance up to Rs 95,000/- per annum from the state government and Ministry of Defence. In fact, Govt of Odisha is the first state government to implement this uniform scholarship scheme.

The Principal told the media that due to constant increase in fees, the meritorious students from the economically poor background were either not opting for admission to the School or not joining even after selection due to financial hardship. However, with revision of state government scholarship slabs/amount, now the full scholarship students would be required to pay only Rs 30,000/- to Rs 35,000/- per annum towards tuition fee, diet charges, pocket money, incidental charges, clothing charges, security money (refundable), etc.

The Principal urged the people of Odisha to make use of the revised scholarship scheme and apply for admissions to Classes VI and IX for the next academic session 2020-21. He said that the online registration process for the AISS Entrance Exam scheduled to be held on 05 Jan 2020 (Sunday) has already commenced with 23 Sep 2019 as the last date. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Sainik School Admission website: www.sainikschooladmission.in. The School has notified 100 vacancies in Class VI and 12 vacancies in Class IX. Boys born between 01 Apr 2008 and 31 Mar 2010 are eligible to apply for admission to Class VI. And boys studying in Class VIII and born between 01 Apr 2005 and 31 Mar 2007 are eligible for admission to Class IX. In Odisha, there are seven exam centres at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Rourkela and Sambalpur. The Principal requested the authorities of all districts to publicise the ongoing admission process. He said that he would be deputing his staff to all districts by 09 Sep 2019 to meet the District Education Officers along with publicity material to attract more number of candidates for the entrance exam. In the end, he thanked the Department of School & Mass Education for their positive support and hoped that in future the quality of intake would improve and so as the NDA result.

N.B: Recently admission for Sainik School Sambalpur is open from 05 Sep 2019 to 23 Sep 2019 for the academic session 2020-21. The Examination Centres will be Sambalpur, Balasore and Kalahandi. The Website is www.sainikschooladmission.in, Contact No.7077729919, 7077729920