Saina’s struggle continues as knocked out in 1st round of Denmark Open

Odense: Ace shuttler, Saina Nehwal crashed out of Denmark Open Super 750 tournament as early as the 1st round in the opening round meeting in Odense on Wednesday.

The World No. 8, Saina lost to Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in straight games. This is Saina’s 3rd successive 1st round exit and the 6th overall this season.

Saina got off to a decent start, leading Sayaka Takahashi 7-5 in the 1st game but the Japanese shuttler began dominating towards the mid-game break and never looked back.

It was looking bleak for Saina when she trailed Takahashi 16-20 in the 2nd game but the Indian shuttler stitched a string of 4 straight points only to go down 14-21, 21-23 in the 1st round.

The 2012 champion at Denmark Open struggled to get going against unseeded Sayaka Takahashi and crashed out in just 37 minutes. Saina has now lost in the first round for the third straight tournament after she was ousted in the Round of 32 at the China Open and Korea Open as well.