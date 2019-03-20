SAFF Women’s Championship: India to face Nepal in final

Nepal: Defending champion India will play Nepal in the final of the 5th South Asian Football Federation, SAFF Women’s Championship on Friday.

In the second semi-final, India defeated Bangladesh by 4-0 at Biratnagar in Nepal this evening.

Dalmia Chibbar scored the first goal for India in the 18th minute and within next 4 minute, Indumati scored the second goal.

In the 37th minute with her second goal, Indumati took the Indian lead to three. In the second half also Indian girls kept the pressure on Bangladesh and Manisha scored the fourth goal just before the end of the game.

This is India’s 22nd continuous win, since the inception of the tournament in 2010. Indian team have clinched all four editions of the championship.

Earlier in the day, Nepal entered the final beating Sri Lanka by 4-0 in the first semi-final. Now India will take on Nepal in the final of SAFF Women’s Championship on Friday.