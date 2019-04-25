Sadhvi Pragya’s cancer cure claims draw flak

Mumbai: BJP’s Bhopal constituency candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s claims that a mixture of cow urine and other cow products cured her cancer have drawn severe criticisms from oncologists.

Noted oncologists in Mumbai slammed Pragya and said that her claims are misguiding the patients.

Pragya, who is also an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, claimed that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 when she was in the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

“I was a patient of cancer and I cured myself by consuming gau mutr (cow urine) and panchgavya mixed ayurvedic herbs,” she said.

According to sources, Pragya had undergone a series of tests at JJ Hospital in 2010. Former Dean of JJ Hospital, TP Lahane, under whose watch she was examined, claimed that there was no sign of major ailment like cancer found in her tests.

Moreover, Tata Memorial Hospital director Rajendra Badwe dismissed the claims and said that there are no studies to support such claims.

“Only radiotherapy, chemotherapy and now immunotherapy are accepted worldwide as scientific treatments for breast cancer,” Badwe said.

Earlier, Pragya sparked off a controversy by saying that Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who lost his life in the 26/11 attack, had died to “her curse”.