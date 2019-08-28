Sachin’s fans fumed over ICC’s Twitter post

New Delhi: After Ben Stokes’ outstanding performance in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday the ICC’s official Twitter handle had posted a picture of Stokes with Tendulkar and captioned it, “The greatest cricketer of all time – and Sachin” which was not accepted positively by Tendulkar fans.

According to Sachin’s fans, Stokes deserves appreciation for producing one of the best test knocks ever but he cannot be called the greatest cricketer ever.

“One has 15,921 Runs in Tests 18426 ODIs, Averaging 54 and 45. Other has 3479 in Tests and 2628 in ODIs. averaging 35 and 40. Shall I talk about centuries?? (sic)” tweeted a fan.

“Just that you are saying so don’t think that we are going to believe. Greatest cricketer of all time is Sachin, rest everything starts after him in cricket world. Did you get it?” tweeted another fan.

One supporter wrote: “I think Sachin deserves more respect than this.. In the late 90s he shouldered the Entire Indian cricket team on his Own..countless times.. The only difference.. There wasn’t any Twitter during that time..”