Sachin Tendulkar shares video of his driverless car

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared his ‘thrilling experience’ after riding his first driverless car, BMW 5 series.

Tendulkar said that it seemed like popular movie character Mr India which was portrayed by Anil Kapoor taking control of the vehicle.

In the video, Tendulkar guided the viewers through his experience stating that the car had started operating by itself despite the absence of a driver.

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account and shared the video where he elaborated on the experience.

“Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! I’m sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends,” he tweeted.

Replying to Tendulkar’s tweet, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Mr India always parks like a pro! ?? This driverless parking technology is amazing! @sachin_rt “.

