Sabyasachi-Elina Starrer ‘Mal Mahu Jiban Mati’ To Hit Screens On Nov 8

Bhubaneswar: Amara Muzik’s ‘Mal Mahu Jiban Mati’ is set to release on 8 November 2019 across Odisha. Produced by Naveen Bhandari and directed by Ramesh Rout, the upcoming Odia flick stars Sabyasachi Mishra and Elina Samantary in lead roles.

Songs from the movie composed by Abhijit Majumdar has garnered much appreciation from the audience across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and even TikTok. The movie also stars artists like Pradyumna Lenka, Bidusmitha Dash Mantry and Late Shri Salil Mitra.

With Mal Mahu Jiban Mati, the audience will also see the renowned singer Aseema Panda make her silver screen debut.

“It’s our first production in Odisha, and the love we’ve received from the audience is really encouraging. We’re here to bring a new wave with each of our films, and Mal Mahu Jiban Mati is just the start of it. We can’t wait for the audience to enjoy this laughter-riot,” says Naveen Bhandari, MD, Amara Muzik.

“It’s a very special project to me and I am glad to have been part of this film with some of the industry’s finest artists and crew members. I thank the audience for already showering us with great love even before the release of the movie, and it’s just a couple more weeks before which they will be able to go to their nearest theatre to watch it”, says Sabyasachi Mishra.