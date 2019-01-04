Sabarimala violence: Over 1000 people arrested, 801 cases registered

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have registered 801 cases and over thousand people arrested in connection with violent protests during hartal called by pro-Hindu outfits on Thursday.

Police sources said 717 people are now in preventive custody. Rampaging protesters hurled crude bombs and stones in various places on Friday.

Reports said stray incidents of violence continued to be reported in Kerala. The state has turned into a war zone over the entry of women of menstruating age in Sabarimala temple.

According to reports crude bombs were hurled at the house of Malabar Devaswom Board member, K Sasikumar, at Perambra in Kozhikode in the early hours of Friday.

Similar explosives were hurled at a mobile shop in Adoor in Pathanamthitta, police sources said.

A local BJP office in Kannur was set on fire by miscreants, they added.