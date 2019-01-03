Sabarimala protest: Stone pelting, vandalism during hartal

By pragativadinewsservice
Sabarimala protest
Thiruvananthapuram: Protesters indulged in widespread stone pelting and blocking of vehicles during hartal on Thursday.

There are incidents of violence and vandalism that marked the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Hindu outfits in Kerala against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the shrine.

The 12-hour long hartal  was called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups and the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP).

Reports said a 55-year-old man who was seriously injured in stone pelting at Pandalam died late Wednesday night.

Another old woman, Pathumma from Wayanad who came for treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here, collapsed and died at the railway station due to non-availability of ambulance, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
