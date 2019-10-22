‘Sabara Srikhetra’: A Tribal Touch To Lord Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: Odisha, the land of Lord Shree Jagannath, defines the major significance of the rich heritage and the diversified culture of our state.

Out of the several Jagannath temples in Odisha, Koraput’s “Sabara Srikhetra” is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath.

The temple has got its name as ‘Sabara Srikhetra’ because it had been built by a tribal group called the Sabaras who dwelt in Koraput, Odisha. It was built probably around the 12th century in typical ancient Indian architectural style

An interesting fact of this is that by the preaching of Jagannath cult, the temple provides wide nourishment to humans at all levels. Rich, poor, learned or ignorant men, foreigners or Indians, everybody is treated with equal love and care. The temple stands as a testament against untouchability and discrimination against people in the name of their caste, origin or way of life. It pronounces that God is the saviour of the entire human race and everyone has the equal right to bow down to him.

How to Reach Sabara Srikhetra

The place can be reached both by train and bus. Koraput railway station is the nearest railway station.

Koraput is connected with National Highway 26 so it is very easy to reach here by bus via Vijayanagaram and Rayagada. Rayagada is just about 100 km away, Berhampur is about 350 km and Bhubaneswar 520 km away from Sabara Srikhetra.

Main attractions

The model of Jagannath Temple at Koraput is almost similar to that of Original at Puri. Due care has been taken while making the temple to look similar to Srimandir at Puri. There are twenty-two steps from the Entrance Door to the Main Door of the Temple which is similar to that of Puri.

One can view the beautiful scenery of the garden created in and around the temple. If somebody wants to get some peace in a hectic life, then is it is the most appropriate place. The surrounding environment of the temple is so peaceful, that one can forget all the sorrows of life for some moment. Most importantly, the prasad available here is a must-have for all.