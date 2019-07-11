‘Saand Ki Aankh’ teaser released

By pragativadinewsservice
'Saand Ki Aankh' teaser
6

Mumbai: The first teaser of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ was released on Thursday.

The film is based on the real-life story of Prakashi Tomar (82) and Chandro Tomar (87), the oldest woman shooters who hail from Uttar Pradesh. Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Prakash Jha in pivotal roles.

Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the teaser of the film on his Twitter handle.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani the film will hit the theaters on Diwali this year.

pragativadinewsservice
