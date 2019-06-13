Saaho teaser released! Watch here

Mumbai: The teaser of the highly-anticipated film, Saaho has been released today and the scene is packed with high-octane stunt sequences.

The splendid star cast features Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay in the lead roles. The spy-thriller also has Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

<>

</>

The 1-minute 39-second long teaser portrays the brilliant VFX and action scenes of the movie without divulging any backdrop of the story.

A glimpse of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor taking on a bunch of villains in a gunfight amidst, the cars and bikes flying in the air can be seen in the short but crisp trailer.

The film, produced by UV Creations, has been in the making for nearly three years. The teaser of spy-thriller Saaho only gives us dramatic music without any major dialogues.

Saaho has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and cinematography by Madhie. The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram – Lakshman are also the action directors.

Saaho is gearing up for a grand release on August 15, 2019, across the globe. The film, which was shot predominantly in Telugu, will also release in Tamil and Hindi.