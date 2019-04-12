Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj: Know the scheduled rituals

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Ashokastami, thousands of devotees will participate in the famous Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj here tomorrow.

The Mangal Alati, Abakash Niti and other rituals associated with this auspicious occasion will be performed between 5 am and 5.30 am at the 11th century Lingaraj temple followed by Sahan Mela Darshan.

Here is the schedule:

Mangal Alati, Abakash Niti- 5 am and 5.30

Sahan Mela Darshan- 5.30 am to 7.30 am

Rosha homa- 5.30 am

Chamu Parishkar- 6.30 am to 7 am

Mahasnana, Besha, Surya Puja, Dwarapala Puja- 7 am to 8 am

Srijiu Balabha, Sri Bhubaneswari Balabha, Srijiu Sakala dhupa-8 am to 9.15 am

Sri Bhubaneswari sakala dhupa-9.15 to 9.45 am

Bhoga mandapa- 9.45 am to 10.45am

Surya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Mahasnana besa- 10.45 am to 12 pm

Jatra Puja- 12 pm to 12.30pm

Srijiu Pahandi- 11.30 am to 1.45 pm

Puja on Rath- 1.45 pm to 4 pm

Pulling of chariot to begin at – 4 pm

Arrival at Rameswar temple- 6.30 pm

This festival precedes the world famous car festival of Lord Jagannath at Puri observed in June or July every year.