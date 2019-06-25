Ruckus in Odisha Assembly, Congress stages walkout

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday witnessed pandemonium as Congress leaders created ruckus soon after the commencement of the House.

Later, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till tomorrow.

After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJP legislative party leader Pradipta Naik and senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra delivered condolence speeches.

Congress leaders stood up and questioned the Speaker why he addressed Pradipta Naik as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) without any formal announcement.

Congress leaders, including Sura Routray, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Mohammed Moquim and Ramesh Jena went to the well of the House and staged a protest. They said BJD and BJP have a secret understanding between them.

Congress leader Narasigha Mishra said the BJP should have intimated the Speaker about the leader in the House through a resolution then Speaker would have announced his name for the LoP.

He said the Speaker has not adhered to the process in this connection. The Congress staged a walkout and the proceedings of the House continued with their absence.

BJP legislative party leader Pradipta Naik said the Speaker was informed of his party’s decision on the matter.