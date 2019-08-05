RSS chief hails govt decision to scrap Article 370

New Delhi: The decision to scrap Article 370 is ‘brave’ and ‘very necessary’ for the nation as well as the Kashmiris, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said while hailing the move.

In a joint statement posted on the Twitter handle of the RSS, Bhagwat and his deputy Suresh Joshi said everyone should rise above their interests and political differences and welcome and support the decision.

Both Bhagwat and Joshi said:”We heartily welcome the government’s brave decision. This was very necessary for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special rights, has been scrapped with the President’s assent. He also moved a bill to divide the state into two Union Territories.

