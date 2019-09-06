RSP team emerges winner at 19th National Supervisory Skills Competition

Rourkela: A three-member team of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has brought laurels for the Steel Plant by bagging the 1st prize in the 19th National Supervisory Skills Competition organised recently at Kolkata by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Eastern Region. The team consisted of Mr. Deepak Sahu, Mr. Gopabandhu Behera and Mr. Sirshananda Das, all OCTs from New Plate Mill.

The RSP team won the award in the Repairs and Maintenance category by presenting their project ‘Improving Reliability of Mixed Gas Pressure of Reheating Furnace’.

It may be noted that the National Supervisory Skill completion is a prestigious CII initiative for encouraging and recognising industrial supervisors and enhancing their competencies through learning and sharing.

In a function organised at Gopabandhu Auditorium on 4th September 2019, Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, RSP felicitated the team members and congratulated them for the success.

Notably, the project has already been implemented by the team at the Reheating Furnace of New Plate Mill. It is noteworthy that the gas-fired Reheating Furnace works on the principle of gas-fired combustion process. The team worked on the problem related to the fluctuation of gas pressure which was affecting the performance of the furnace. Taking the aid of different analysis methodologies, the team identified the root cause of the problem which lied in the main Gas Control valve. A detailed plan was prepared after a lot of brainstorming and the Mixed Gas Pressure Controlled Valve Positioner was changed without affecting the normal production of the Mill. The job was completed within the stipulated time and this has brought consistency in the Mixed Gas Pressure.