RSP gets latest International Standard ISO 45001:2018 OHSMS Certification for safety and Occupational Health

Rourkela: SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been certified with the latest International Standard ISO 45001:2018 OHSMS pertaining to occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system. RSP has become the first amongst all SAIL Plants to be certified with the latest standard.

In a function organised at HRD Centre on 3rd September 2019, Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, RSP unveiled the Certificate. Mr. Raj Vir Singh, ED (P&A), Mr. Gautam Banerjee, ED (Works), Mr. D K Mohapatra, ED (MM) and many Senior Officers of the plant were present on the occasion.

Notably, the certification audit was held from 12th March to 16th March, 2019 by Messers BVIL (Bureau Veritas India Limited), Kolkata. The audit was conducted by Mr. S K Akhouri, Mr. S Majumdar and Mr. C B Singh, all auditors of Messers BVIL in 24 Work Units of the plant.

It is worth mentioning here that the new standard replaces the earlier OHSAS 18001:2007 System. Adoption of ISO 45001 system will enable the Organisation to provide safe and healthy workplaces.

The Scope of this system is ‘Production & Supply of various Primary, Intermediate and Finished Steel Products including Support Services’ and it is implemented for 24 Primary Units of Works area of RSP. The departments include Coke Ovens, CCD , Blast Furnaces, Oxygen Plant , Sintering Plant II & III , Lime & Dolomite Brick Plant, Calcining Plant-II , Steel Melting Shop- I & II, Power & Blowing Station, Plate Mill, New Plate Mill, Special Plate Plant, Hot Strip Mill, Pipe Plants, Cold Rolling Mill, Silicon Steel Mill, Mechanical Shop, Traffic & Raw Materials, Power Distribution, Ore Bedding & Blending Plant, Crane Maintenance and 4 associated units HRD Centre , Occupational Health Services Centre, Safety Engineering Department and Fire Services.