RSP CEO Dipak Chattaraj empahsises to inculcate a culture of innovation

Rourkela: “We have to inculcate a culture of innovation. We have to proactively identify the root cause of the problems and nip them in the bud,” emphasised Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) while addressing a gathering of about 500 executives in the 3rd session of ‘Udyam’.

The programme was organised at the Gopabandhu Auditorium on 3rd September 2019. Notably, ‘Udyam’ is an HR initiative launched by Mr. Chattaraj, with the objective of directly interacting with a large group of executives regarding various aspects of the functioning of the Plant.

The theme of the 3rd session of Udyam was ‘Cost, Profitability & Liquidity’. Mr. Raj Vir Singh, ED (P&A), Mr. Gautam Banerjee, ED (Works) and Mr. D. K. Mohapatra, ED (MM) were also present on the dais. The ‘Cost Leaders’ identified from each department were present on the occasion.

In his address, Mr. Chattaraj discussed elaborately adequate scope available to reduce the cost of production so as to overcome the challenges being thrown by the sluggish market. Exhorting the employees to do introspection in their respective areas of work and adopt aggressive and effective cost management practices the CEO stressed on role clarity, process correction and swift decision making. He also touched upon a broad range of topics like environment, safety, power consumption and distribution, energy and water management, wastage elimination, maintenance practices, inventory optimisation, township management etc and explained how each aspect of functioning impacts the financials of the Plant.

Speaking about the downturn in the market, Mr. Chattaraj said, “Every calamity leaves a trail of destruction. People who are better prepared survive and the survivors soon after start preparing to face any other possible disaster. We have survived a number of ups and downs in the market, the current one will also pass without much damage if we see the entire perspective and keep our accounting straight.” The CEO also interacted with the Cost Leaders of each department regarding the achievements and possibilities.

Mr. Chattaraj also felicitated the three member team from New Plate Mill that won the 1st prize in the 19th National Supervisory Skills Competition organised by CII, Eastern region. He also unveiled the ISO 45001:2018 OHSMS certification bagged by RSP for Safety and Health standards.

Earlier, Mr. Raj Vir Singh, in his address spoke about increasing earnings from the township assets while Mr. Gautam Banerjee stressed on creating cost awareness amongst employees of every unit and every grade. Besides Mr D K Mohapatra, reiterated the need of prudent procurement of input material and consumables.

This apart, Mr. Praveen Nigam, GM (F&A) made an elaborate presentation on the financial position of the Plant and the opportunities available to control cost.

Mr. R.R.Sarangi, AGM (F&A) welcomed the gathering. Mr. Basant Singh, DGM(F&A) proposed a vote of thanks while Mr. Harish Agarwal, Asst. Manager (F&A) coordinated the programme.