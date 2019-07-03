Rs 24.14cr fraud: 53 persons including three bank officials booked

Bhubaneswar: The CBI has registered cases against 53 persons including three officials of a nationalised bank, six builders and 44 borrowers in connection with a loan fraud of Rs 24.17 crore.

Three bank officials against whom cases were registered are Bhubaneswar Mohapatra, then Chief Manager of Union Bank of India (UBI), Nayapalli branch in Bhubaneswar, Aswini Kumar Patra, then assistant manager and Rajesh Kumar Patanga, then manager of the bank.

The three accused officials, six builders and 44 borrowers were involved in Rs 24.17 crore loan fraud perpetrated at the Union Bank of India, Nayapalli branch in Bhubaneswar in 2017.

According to sources, the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy in 2017 and the accused bank officials abused their official positions in processing, sanction, disbursal of alleged housing loans.

Under the conspiracy, the accused borrowers and builder submitted false documents and the same were processed by the accused bank officials without any verification in violation of bank guidelines.

Subsequently, the entire loan amount was released to the accused builders (on behalf of borrowers) without ensuring completion of construction of the houses. The disbursed loan amounts were allegedly diverted by the accused builders for other purposes.

The accused persons have caused undue wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 24,17,99,211.7/ (as on 31.05.19) to the Union Bank of India and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

The searches of the residence and office of the accused bank officials as well of the six builders have been conducted in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Rayagada yesterday and incriminating documents have been seized.

A locker of accused Bhubaneswar Mohapatra and accused builder Anuradha Mohapatra has been identified which shall be inspected soon, the CBI officials said.