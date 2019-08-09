Rs 20 lakh cash goes missing from SBI ATM in Bhadrak

By pragativadinewsservice
Rs 20 lakh cash goes missing
Bhadrak: In a mysterious loot incident, cash to the tune of Rs 20.64 lakh reportedly went missing from an SBI ATM at Betada Bazaar in Bhadrak district on Friday.

According to sources, the huge amount of cash was found missing this morning.

Reportedly, the manager of a private cash handling agency has filed a police complaint in this regard.

Following the complaint, Bhadrak police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. However,  it is yet the ascertained that how the cash went missing from the ATM without being ransacked.

