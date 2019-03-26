Rs 2 lakh seized from car in poll-bound Bargarh

Bargarh: The police on Tuesday seized unexplained cash worth Rs 2 lakh from a car at Guderpali under Melchhamunda police limits in the poll-bound Bargarh district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the car at Guderpali and seized cash while conducting a search inside the vehicle.

Sources said that the vehicle belongs to Sanjeev Mohapatra of Sohela area who is said to be a supporter of BJP’s Bijepur candidate Sanat Gadtia.

The cash was seized after Mohapatra could not produce valid documents regarding the source of the money. A detailed probe into the matter is underway, informed police sources.