Rs 2.10 crore donated to Odisha CMRF as Fani aid

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday received a donation of Rs 2.10 crore towards relief and restoration in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Fani.

DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi contributed Rs 2 crore to the CMRF. Committee President Punam Suri met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan and handed over the cheque to him.

Similarly, Green Lam Industries Limited and its workers donated Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF today.

The CM thanked the donors to CMRF for joining the cause of rebuilding Odisha after Cyclone Fani left a trail of destruction. He also urged all to join hands to heal lives affected by the cyclone.